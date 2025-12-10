Breakdown Tip-Off Classic set Edina Saturday canceled due to safety concerns

The Brief Edina city officials say the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic, one of the biggest high school basketball tournaments in the state, has been canceled. The event was supposed to be held at Edina Community Center, but has been called off due to safety concerns. There have been at least two incidents of fights at high school events since May.



One of the biggest high school basketball tournaments every year, the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic set for this weekend in Edina, has been canceled.

Breakdown Tip-Off Classic canceled

What we know:

Officials with Edina Public Schools say the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic, which was scheduled for Saturday at the Edina Community Center, has been canceled due to growing concerns over public safety at basketball games.

The annual tournament brings 36 teams from around the state to play in a day full of basketball, often featuring many of the state’s best high school players. Edina schools officials released a statement on Wednesday.

What they're saying:

"Edina Public Schools places the highest priority on the safety and well-being of everyone in our facilities. Each request to use district spaces requires a comprehensive safety plan, which is carefully reviewed before approval.

"In light of recent incidents across the state and nation that have, at times, resulted in unsafe situations at large events, we conducted a thorough evaluation of the request to host the tournament and determined that we could not ensure the level of safety necessary for this event.

"We understand this decision may be disappointing to some. However, our commitment to safety will always guide our decisions."

Fights at games

Why you should care:

Edina officials are referring to at least two incidents at games since May. Just last Friday, a game between Hopkins at Tartan at the Hopkins High School’s Lindbergh Center in Minnetonka was called with nine minutes to play after a fight broke out in the stands.

Breakdown Sports was also running that game, and police responded to deal with the fighting. Authorities say there were no serious injuries.

Back in May, Eden Prairie High School was the host site for an AAU Tournament that had to be canceled after fights broke out during a game in front of an over-capacity crowd. Police said there were no injuries reported, and no arrests from the incident.

It took place at the Prep Hoops North Battle at the Lakes Tournament.