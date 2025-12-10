Large law enforcement presence near Maplewood apartment complex

article

There's a significant law enforcement presence near a Maplewood apartment complex on Wednesday afternoon.

Police activity in Maplewood

What we know:

Officers were concentrated in the 2500 block of Ivy Avenue East, where several squad cars and other vehicles lined the street. SWAT personnel are also present at the scene.

What we don't know:

Police have not yet released details about what prompted the response, but it appears to be near an apartment complex.

FOX 9 has crews at the scene and reached out to the Maplewood Police Department for more information.

Law enforcement near a Maplewood apartment complex. (FOX 9)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.