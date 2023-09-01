Maplewood man charged with murder in Raspberry Island shooting

A Maplewood man is facing felony charges in the deadly shooting on Raspberry Island earlier this month, which authorities believe may have been gang-related.

Ramsey County prosecutors charged 23-year-old Romello Markell Ifonlaja-Randle on Friday with one count each of intentional second-degree murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony in connection to the fatal shooting on Aug. 14.

According to court records, St. Paul law enforcement responded to a shooting around 9 p.m. on Raspberry Island and found a 20-year-old man in the back of an SUV with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Regions Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators canvassed the scene and found what appeared to be blood on the back seat, a spent bullet by a tire, and a single 9mm casing on the ground outside the vehicle, according to court records.

During the investigation, law enforcement said they spoke to a witness inside the vehicle, who said just before the shooting, a man approached the SUV while the victim was playing a song by a rap artist affiliated with East Side gangs.

According to authorities, there’s a rivalry between the East Side gangs and West Side gangs in St. Paul, and they often use rap songs to "mock" or "taunt" each other.

While playing the music, a man, identified by the witness as Ifonlaja-Randle, told the victim to shut the music off. But, the victim refused, and Ifonlaja-Randle allegedly hit him in the face and then shot him before fleeing the area, charges said.

Law enforcement say they recovered a handgun from the rocky shoreline near the bridge on Raspberry Island. Charges explain the firearm had an attached laser and did not contain a serial number, commonly known as a ghost gun.

According to court records, Ifonlaja-Randle’s DNA was found on the laser attachment of the firearm, and the casings matched one found at the murder scene. Investigators also say cell phone data placed Ifonlaja-Randle in the area of Raspberry Island at the time of the shooting.

Authorities arrested Ifonlaja-Randle and another man on Aug. 30 in Brooklyn Center. While executing the search warrant, authorities say they recovered several handguns and M30 pills.

In an interview with investigators, Ifonlaja-Randle denied being at Raspberry Island and claimed he never saw the firearm, and denied that his DNA was on it, charges explain.

The 23-year-old is scheduled to make his first court appearance for the murder charges on Friday afternoon.

According to court records, Ifonlaja-Randle has prior felony convictions, including two for first-degree aggravated robberies and another for fourth-degree assault. He is facing additional charges in Ramsey County for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm in relation to another case.