Maple Grove woman airlifted to hospital after ATV crash in northern Minnesota

A Maple Grove, Minnesota woman was airlifted to the hospital last Thursday after an ATV crash near Mille Lacs Lake.

The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. on the 24000 block of County Road 2 in Roosevelt Township.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, a group of ATV riders had stopped for a break at the trailhead. When they began driving again, one woman accelerated rapidly and was thrown from the ATV. She was not wearing a helmet.

North Memorial Air Care transported the victim, a 52-year-old woman, from the scene. Her injuries are unknown.