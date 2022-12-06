Man's remains found in burned truck in drainage ditch

Authorities are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man whose remains were found in a burned pickup truck in a drainage ditch in Renville County over the weekend.

The Renville County Sheriff's Office says Charles Amberg, of rural Bird Island, was found in the burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch along the 81000 block of 370th Street, about 1 mile west of Bird Island, in Bird Island Township at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4.

Authorities responded to a report of a burned-up vehicle, where they found a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that had been fully consumed by fire, a news release said.

"Findings at the scene suggested that the fire had occurred in the previous several hours," the release noted.

Inside the vehicle, authorities discovered "suspected human remains," a release said. The remains were identified by the medical examiner's office as belonging to Amberg.

A cause and manner of death are pending.

The vehicle involved was known to be driven by Amberg.

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said.