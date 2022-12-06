Expand / Collapse search

Man's remains found in burned truck in drainage ditch

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

(FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating the death of a 59-year-old man whose remains were found in a burned pickup truck in a drainage ditch in Renville County over the weekend. 

The Renville County Sheriff's Office says Charles Amberg, of rural Bird Island, was found in the burned-up vehicle in a drainage ditch along the 81000 block of 370th Street, about 1 mile west of Bird Island, in Bird Island Township at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. 

Authorities responded to a report of a burned-up vehicle, where they found a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado that had been fully consumed by fire, a news release said. 

"Findings at the scene suggested that the fire had occurred in the previous several hours," the release noted. 

Inside the vehicle, authorities discovered "suspected human remains," a release said. The remains were identified by the medical examiner's office as belonging to Amberg. 

A cause and manner of death are pending. 

The vehicle involved was known to be driven by Amberg. 

The investigation is ongoing, authorities said. 