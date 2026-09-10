Minnesota weather: Blue skies and comfortable warmth Thursday

The Brief Expect mostly sunny skies and comfortable dew points on Thursday. Temperatures climb into the upper 70s and low 80s across Minnesota. Friday turns warmer and more humid with evening storm chances.



Sunshine and comfortable temperatures return to Minnesota Thursday before a warmer, more humid Friday brings isolated evening storm chances.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

Patchy morning fog clears for a bright afternoon as skies turn mostly sunny. Dew points remain comfortable in the 50s, while southerly winds stay light around 5 mph.

Temperatures reach the upper 70s and low 80s across much of Minnesota. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is around 82 degrees, above the average high of 75 degrees.

Thursday night turns milder as southerly winds usher in warmer air and keep overnight lows in the upper 60s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

Storm chances Friday:

Friday turns warmer, more humid, and breezier with southerly winds at 15 to 25 mph. Expect filtered sunshine and passing clouds before thunderstorm chances return Friday evening.

There is a level 2 risk of severe weather for the Twin Cities metro and points north and westward, with northern Minnesota likely seeing most of the rumbles.

What's next:

The rain clears out for a beautiful Saturday with highs in the mid-70s. Sunday turns cooler, with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Soaking rain is possible on Monday before clearing out by Tuesday. Temperatures hover near the 70-degree mark through much of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)