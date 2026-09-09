Minneapolis 11-year-old shreds State Fair stage alongside Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis

The Brief An 11-year-old Minneapolis guitarist performed at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand alongside legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. Mateo Castillo-Bonde paid tribute to the late Jellybean Johnson by recreating a famous guitar solo from Janet Jackson's "Black Cat" in front of thousands. The sixth grader only discovered his gift for guitar three years ago during a trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



Mateo Castillo-Bonde is 11 years old, plays guitar like a seasoned pro and just performed in front of thousands at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.

Room full of Legos, hands full of talent

What we know:

Like most kids his age, Mateo's room is filled with Legos and posters of his favorite bands. But when it comes to guitar heroes, he may soon have to add his own name to the list.

"I just like them because they are guitar dudes. I don't know what I am. I'm a guitar player," said Mateo Castillo-Bonde.

Every day, this sixth grader at Plymouth Middle School picks up his guitar to practice. And even though he has only been playing for a short time, the sound that comes from his instrument is anything but beginner.

'I just started playing'

Dig deeper:

Mateo grew up listening to artists like Michael Jackson and Prince, but it was a trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three years ago that revealed he had a real gift for the guitar. Guitar lessons twice a week and endless hours of practice followed, leading to gigs playing the national anthem before a Gopher Women's Basketball game and performances with the Purple Playground at Paisley Park.

"I think right away we noticed that he had an aptitude. His first recital he played and I mean I was just blown away. You know, he sang, he played the guitar and it was just amazing," said Mark Bonde, Mateo's father.

"It's just really fun to play the guitar. I feel like I can get my emotions out," said Mateo.

The State Fair moment

The backstory:

When legendary producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis put on a homecoming concert at the State Fair, they chose Mateo — known as "Minneapolis Mateo" — to help pay tribute to Jellybean Johnson, who died last year and played guitar on Janet Jackson's hit "Black Cat." Mateo recreated the signature solo Johnson made famous, in front of thousands of fans.

"I was shocked. I didn't think that they'd pick me for something like that," said Mateo.

"It was crazy. It felt like all my practice led up to that moment. And it felt really, really good afterwards," Mateo said.

'I wasn't even super nervous once I got on the stage'

What they're saying:

Mateo earned rave reviews for his performance, with many fans calling it the highlight of the show.

"It seems like people liked it and, yeah, I don't really know, but Terry said that he thought that I did really good and that I should keep playing guitar," said Mateo.

His mother, Jenny Castillo, was equally moved by the moment.

"For him to be able to get up and play in front of thousands and thousands of people like that is something that most grown people can't do," said Castillo. "So the fact that he's 11 and he can do that is, it's pretty inspiring. He's an inspiration."

What's next:

Mateo says the road ahead can feel both frustrating and rewarding, but he is not letting that slow him down.

As for fame, Mateo has a refreshingly grounded take on it.

"I don't want to be super duper famous. I just want to be pretty famous. Because I feel like if I'm super duper famous, I feel life won't be that great. Because a lot of people say that fame isn't good," said Mateo.

What the future holds for Minneapolis Mateo is still unwritten — but if his ambitions are any indication, it could be something special.

"My hopes for the future is maybe to write really cool guitar riffs and share them with the world," said Mateo. "And I hope that I inspire a younger generation to stop watching Brain Rot and actually do something."