Bloomington police investigating shooting at apartment building near Mall of America

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The Brief Police in Bloomington, Minnesota are investigating a shooting at an apartment building near the Mall of America. One person was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their lower body. Multiple people were detained at the scene. There is no danger to the public.



Police in Bloomington, Minnesota are investigating a shooting at an apartment building near the Mall of America.

1 person shot, multiple arrested

What we know:

Shortly before 2 p.m., officers responded to an apartment building near American Boulevard and 30th Avenue South on a report of multiple shots fired, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

One person was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their lower body.

Multiple people were detained at the scene.

Police say they have contained the scene and there is no danger to the public.

Bloomington PD investigation (FOX 9)

What we don't know:

Police have not determined what led up to the shooting.