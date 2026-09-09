U of M doctor, 3 family members declared missing in Nepal glacier flood that killed 1,300+

The Brief A doctor who recently completed a fellowship at the University of Minnesota and three family members, including his wife who was a former psychiatrist at Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus, were reported missing Tuesday after catastrophic flooding in Nepal. More than 1,300 people died after a glacier collapse near the Nepal-China border triggered massive flooding on Aug. 26. Recovery efforts are ongoing, and Nepal observed a national day of mourning Monday.



A University of Minnesota doctor and his family, including his wife who was a former psychiatrist at Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus in Fridley, have been declared missing after devastating floods swept through Nepal on August 26.

U of M doctor missing in Nepal

What we know:

Ishan Patel, a doctor who recently completed a fellowship at the U of M, and three of his family members were reported missing on Tuesday after catastrophic flooding struck Nepal.

The university shared on social media that Patel, a recent graduate of its Adult Reconstructive Fellowship, had traveled to Nepal with his wife, Akanksha Patel, his mother, Shilpa Patel, and his father-in-law, Umesh Kumar.

According to university officials, the group was on a pilgrimage following his graduation when the flooding occurred.

Patel and his family were likely at their hotel when the floodwaters hit. The hotel was swept away by the surge, the university says.

What they're saying:

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Dr. Patel, his family, and all those affected by this tragedy," the post by university officials said in part.

Allina Health has provided FOX 9 with the following statement: "We are deeply saddened to hear reports involving Dr. Akanksha Patel and the tragedy in Nepal. Dr. Patel was not a current employee but previously worked as a psychiatrist at Mercy Hospital – Unity Campus. Our thoughts are with her family, friends and all those affected during this difficult time."

The backstory:

The flooding followed a glacier collapse near the Nepal-China border on Aug. 26, triggering a massive torrent of water and mud that devastated mountain communities.

More than 1,300 people have so far been declared dead as a result.

Nepal observed a national day of mourning Monday, according to the country's disaster management agency.

What we don't know:

Rescuers are still actively searching for survivors, and the situation continues to evolve.

It is not yet known whether Patel and his family members have been located.