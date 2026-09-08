Where to find Minnesota State Fair foods after the fair: List

The Brief You can still find many of the most popular food items at the Minnesota State Fair outside the fairgrounds. Several state fair vendors are popping up at festivals around the Twin Cities this fall, and you can also find some vendors like Minnesota's Original Apple Fries at places like U.S. Bank Stadium. The Minneapolis Institute of Art is also hosting an exhibition of over 20 outstanding crop art pieces from the fair from Sept. 19-Nov. 29.



The Minnesota State Fair may be over, but that doesn’t mean you have to say goodbye to your favorite fair foods until next summer. Here's where you can find several popular vendors this fall.

Minnesota's Original Apple Fries

One of the longest lines for food at this year's Minnesota State Fair was for Minnesota's Original Apple Fries, a brand-new vendor. The stand served fried fresh-cut apples tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of caramel.

If you did not get a chance to try the Apple Fries, you can find them at the Minnesota's Original Brat Dog stand at U.S. Bank Stadium near sections 143, 33, and 345 and Huntington Bank Stadium near section 206 and the West Plaza.

Lemochi Japanese Confections

Lemochi Japanese Confections. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied) Expand

Lemochi Japanese Confections was new to the fair in 2026, serving Tanghulu, fruit skewered in a candy-coated shell.

You can find Lemochi serving up sweet treats at the following events this fall:

Sept. 12: Happy Days Festival at Ramsey City Hall

Sept. 19: White Bear Township Day at Polar Lakes Park

Sept. 20: Twin Cities Veg Fest at Harriet Island Park in St. Paul

Tot Boss

Elote Tots at Tot Boss, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Wright & Dan Patch avenues, south of Kidway. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Tot Boss’ elote tots were one of the most popular new foods at the state fair this year.

The tater tot food truck will be at the following events this fall:

Sept. 11: IWP Car Show in North St. Paul

Sept. 18: History Cruze Car Show in North St. Paul

Sept. 19: Rosemont Food Truck Festival

Minneapple Pie

You can get one of Minneapple Pie’s deep-fried pies at the Fall Harvest Festival in Delano from Oct. 3-4.

Roon’s Savories

New Vendor Roon's Savories. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Roon’s Savories was one of the official new food vendors at the state fair this year, serving up savory hand-rolled waffle cones with fillings like BBQ pulled pork mac and cheese, chicken salad and chicken tinga and rice.

You can find Roon's savory cones at U.S. Bank Stadium near section 214.

Sweet Martha's Cookies

If you're craving Sweet Martha's cookies all year long, you can purchase their frozen cookie dough at many Twin Cities grocery stores, including Cub, Hy-Vee, Jerry's, Kowalskis, Lunds & Byerlys and Target.

See the full list of locations here.

Visit state fair vendor restaurants

Several Minnesota State Fair food vendors also have standalone restaurants in the Twin Cities.

Minneapolis

French Meadow Bakery & Café: 2610 Lyndale Avenue S.

Que Viet: 2211 Johnson St. NE

Baba's Hummus House: 2220 Lyndale Ave S.

Saturday Dumpling Co.: 519 Central Ave. NE, 5401 Penn Ave. S. and Malcom Yards 519 Central Ave. NE, 5401 Penn Ave. S. and Malcom Yards

The following vendors are located in Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis:

Manny's Tortas

Irie Jamaican Express

El Taco Torro (also a food truck at E. Minnehaha Pkwy. & 18th Ave. S.)

St. Paul

El Burrito Mercado: 175 Cesar Chavez St. (also a food truck)

French Meadow Bakery & Café: 1662 Grand Ave.

Mancini's: 531 7th St. W.

O'Gara's: 164 Snelling Ave. N.

Crop art exhibition at Mia

Crop art at the 2026 Minnesota State Fair (Bill Keller/FOX 9 / FOX 9)

For those who didn't want to stand in line for crop art, you can see the top picks on display later this month at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Curators from the museum selected more than 20 outstanding pieces from the fair’s popular seed art display to be a part of their upcoming exhibition "Cream of the Crop: The Second Harvest."

It’s the second year in a row that Mia has hosted an exhibition of Minnesota State Fair crop art. The exhibition runs Sept. 19-Nov. 29.