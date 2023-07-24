Mannheim Steamroller playing the Orpheum in December

article

Celebrating over 35 years of touring, the iconic Christmas act Mannheim Steamroller will play at the Orpheum Theatre this December.

Tickets to Mannheim Steamroller Christmas go on sale Friday, July 23, at 10 a.m.

The Steamroller’s tour will start in November and will travel with two ensembles across the country.

Looking back on Mannhiem Steamroller’s years of touring the group's founder Chip Davis said, "I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984 followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work. Now, over 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition, especially after the hardships of the last few years. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year."