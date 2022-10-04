Man with machete attacked shelves at Eden Prairie grocery store: Police
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - An 18-year-old man was arrested on Monday after police say he took a machete to shelves at a grocery store in Eden Prairie.
Eden Prairie Police said officers responded to Jerry's Foods at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, on a report of a person damaging property with a machete.
When police arrived, they arrested the 18-year-old suspect "without incident."
No injuries were reported. Shelving inside the store was damaged, police said.
No other details have been released.