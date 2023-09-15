Man wanted in Arkansas double murder arrested in Minnesota

The man wanted in connection to a double murder in central Arkansas was arrested in Minnesota on Friday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office announced it had arrested 19-year-old Tracey Patton at a home in Brooklyn Park.

Deputies say Patton is wanted on two counts of capital murder in Conway, Arkansas. According to KLRT in Little Rock, Patton is the third of three suspects to be arrested for a double deadly shooting last January that claimed the lives of two men in their mid-20s.

KLRT reports Patton is also facing charges of aggravated assault and engaging in a criminal gang, organization, or enterprise.

Conway, Arkansas is a more than 12-hour drive down I-35 and I-49 from Brooklyn Park.