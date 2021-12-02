Expand / Collapse search
73-year-old man stuck, killed by car in Rosemount

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Rosemount
Rosemount police investigating fatal crash

Police say a 72-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car and died Wednesday evening. The driver is cooperating with police.

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 73-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in Rosemount Wednesday. 

According to Rosemount police the man was hit by a passing car near the intersection of 155th Street West and Chippendale Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene the man was unresponsive. Responders attempted life saving measures and called for an Life Link helicopter, but the man passed away at the scene. 

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man, cooperated with investigators and was released pending further investigation. 

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 