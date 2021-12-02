73-year-old man stuck, killed by car in Rosemount

A 73-year-old man was struck and killed by a car in Rosemount Wednesday.

According to Rosemount police the man was hit by a passing car near the intersection of 155th Street West and Chippendale Avenue shortly after 5 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene the man was unresponsive. Responders attempted life saving measures and called for an Life Link helicopter, but the man passed away at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 32-year-old man, cooperated with investigators and was released pending further investigation.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.