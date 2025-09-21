Man dies in shooting near Peavey Field Park in Minneapolis

The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead near Peavey Field Park. The shooting happened just before midnight at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and East Franklin Avenue. Investigators say a possible suspect ran from the scene, and no arrests have been made.



A man is dead after a Minneapolis shooting in Ventura Village.

Fatal Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Police say the shooting happened just before midnight near the intersection of Chicago Avenue and East Franklin Avenue on Saturday.

A man was then brought to the hospital with "at least one gunshot wound" and died despite efforts to save him.

Investigators say "an altercation" happened before the shooting and a "possible suspect" ran from the scene.

A witness reportedly called 911 after hearing a gunshot and seeing the man collapse.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any details on the victim or any possible suspects.

Minneapolis police chief statement

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara is asking the public for assistance in the investigation.

"Another life has been lost to gun violence," said Chief O’Hara. "We urge anyone with information to come forward so we can uncover the truth and work to stop this cycle of violence."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.