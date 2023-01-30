Man sentenced in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist

A man convicted of attempted murder in the shooting of a Minneapolis forensic scientist – who is the mother of his child – has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Timothy Amacher was convicted on all counts in the shooting of his ex Nicole Lenway, a Minneapolis police forensic scientist. Prosecutors said Amacher, working with his girlfriend Colleen Larson, ambushed Lenway as she went to pick up the son she shares with Amacher after a supervised visit at FamilyWise on University Avenue.

A judge on Monday, Jan. 30, sentenced Amacher to 216 months in prison, which is the maximum allowed under Minnesota sentencing guidelines. This means Amacher will serve approximately 12 years behind bars before he gets the possibility of supervised release – his son would be over 18 by the time Amacher gets out of prison.

Amacher and Larson are being tried separately. Larson is who police believe pulled the trigger in the shooting.