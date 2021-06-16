Man sentenced for arson of Enterprise during May 2020 riots

A Minneapolis man has been sentenced to six years in prison for the arson of a St. Paul rental car store during the riots after the death of George Floyd, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office District of Minnesota.

On May 28, 2020 surveillance video captured 31-year-old Matthew Scott White going inside an Enterprise Rent-A-Car on University Avenue and starting a fire in an office, according to court documents. He helped the fire grow by throwing paper on the flames. After leaving the building he told onlookers that the building was "going up."

The Enterprise was completely destroyed in the fire.

After completing his prison time, White will also serve three years of supervised release.