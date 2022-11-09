Man pleads guilty after cellphone left in Minneapolis strip club reveals photos of pipe bombs

A Maplewood man pled guilty in federal court on Wednesday to illegally possessing a pipe bomb after a lost phone left in a strip club had photos of the devices next to mail with his name and address.

Court documents state Dylan Raymond Orr, 27, was sending messages and photos to someone of the two devices, blueprints, and information on how to build and assemble pipe bombs, according to the affidavit.

Prosecutors say the phone Orr was messaging was left at a Minneapolis strip club, and an employee turned the phone over to the Savage Police Department after discovering the messages. Police found one image that showed two pipe bombs of different lengths next to a piece of mail in Orr’s name and address in Maplewood.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Orr’s home and located two six-inch pipe casings, four endcaps, and a bag of "suspected explosive powder," according to the affidavit.

A special agent with the Department of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) said both devices had small BBs wrapped in tape on the exterior of the casing known as "enhancements," which are meant to increase the damage after detonating the device, the documents state.

Pictured is the pipe bombs next to mail bearing Orr's name and address. Picture located in court documents. (Photo credit ATF)

Another image showed the device's two endcaps with holes drilled through them, which are used to add fuses to detonate them, according to court documents.

During the search warrant, the special agent said he recognized locations from the photographs, including a shed that Orr described as a "tweaker den."

The Department of Justice said Orr did not have a registration to own these devices from the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record as required by law.

Orr will be sentenced at a later date. The plea agreement states that he could face a maximum of 10 years behind bars.