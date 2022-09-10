Man leaps from 2nd floor to escape fire that ripped through Newport apartment building

Fire crews say a man leap from the second story of a Newport, Minnesota apartment building as a fire ripped through three units early Saturday morning.

Calls for the fire at the Newport Pond Apartments on the 1600 block of 10th Avenue came in around 4:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in a second-floor unit and quickly spread. A video from a witness shows flames shooting from two second-story windows in the early morning hours.

First responders say they had to go apartment-to-apartment to get some residents out as the building was evacuated. One resident told FOX 9 they didn't hear a smoke alarm and didn't know there was a fire. One man jumped from the second floor to escape the flames, firefighters say. Crews were eventually able to bring the fire under control but three units have significant damage.

It's unclear if the man who jumped from the balcony was among the injured. Firefighters say one man suffered serious injuries but is expected to survive. The other victim had injuries that fire crews said were minor.

The state fire marshal is now on scene to aid in the investigation to determine the cause of the fire.