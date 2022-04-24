Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from SUN 6:15 AM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
from MON 3:00 AM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Pennington County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
from SAT 10:48 PM CDT until SUN 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from SAT 4:47 PM CDT until SUN 4:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 2:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:35 AM CDT until MON 8:30 AM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM CDT until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Clay County, Clay County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County
Flood Warning
from SAT 6:09 PM CDT until SUN 6:15 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County
Flood Warning
from SAT 5:10 PM CDT until SUN 5:15 PM CDT, Becker County, Clearwater County, Mahnomen County, Polk County, Red Lake County

Man killed after verbal fight escalates to gunfire, Minneapolis police say

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
South Uptown
FOX 9
article

Police investigate after a man in his early 30s was shot during a verbal altercation between several people late Saturday night. (FOX 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the city's 26th homicide this year after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

Police say early investigations indicate several people were in a verbal altercation that had moved outside from a local business. That altercation escalated into shots fired. 

Officers responded to the area around 11:55 p.m. after reports of shots fired near Hennepin Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue.

About a block over near Girard Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue, officers say they found a man in his early 30s who was suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. 

He died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from officers and medics.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity and cause of death after an autopsy is conducted.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.