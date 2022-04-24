Man killed after verbal fight escalates to gunfire, Minneapolis police say

article

The Minneapolis Police Department is investigating the city's 26th homicide this year after a man was shot and killed Saturday night.

Police say early investigations indicate several people were in a verbal altercation that had moved outside from a local business. That altercation escalated into shots fired.

Officers responded to the area around 11:55 p.m. after reports of shots fired near Hennepin Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue.

About a block over near Girard Avenue South and Lagoon Avenue, officers say they found a man in his early 30s who was suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He died at the scene, despite life-saving efforts from officers and medics.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the man's identity and cause of death after an autopsy is conducted.

No arrests have been made as of Sunday morning.