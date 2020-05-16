Man killed after school bus rolls onto him during races at Wisconsin speedway

article

A man died Friday night after a school bus rolled onto him at the Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

According to the St. Croix Sheriff’s Office, during the season opener, a safety crew member was clearing the track during the school bus races when a damaged bus rolled onto him. He died at the scene.

It was the speedway’s first race since the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the governor’s safer at home order earlier in the week. The speedway is scheduled to have more races Saturday, but it is unclear if the events will be canceled.

The man was identified as 62-year-old Edward Nicholson.