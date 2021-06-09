Man handing over keys to family-run Twin Cities ice cream truck to little sister

article

The sound of an ice cream truck is music to most children's ears. But on a hot summer day in the middle of a heatwave, everyone is looking for some relief.

"We've definitely seen an uptick in requests because of the heat," said Duane Helms-Boyd.

But for Duane and his family, ice cream means a little bit more than just a warm-weather treat. Six years ago, when Duane was only 14, he started the Blue Moo ice cream truck to raise money for college and to give part of his profits to charity.

Now, Duane is living out his lifelong dream of being a 911 dispatcher. And at 6 feet, 8 inches tall, he's nearly outgrown his former summer job.

"I tower over it and it's hard fitting a family of four in there," he explained.

Blue Moo has always been a family affair, with Duane's parents behind the wheel of the retro-fitted Chevy Astro van because he was too young to drive. But now his little sister DeLora has taken over the operation at the same age as Duane was when he started the business.

"Glad she wanted to take this over and keep this going," said Duane. "Eventually, it will probably be the wife and I doing it. When she's off to college on her own. But it's fun."

These days, Blue Moo is more likely to be parked at a birthday or graduation party than driving through neighborhoods like a frozen pied piper. But the family hopes to continue helping people stay cool until the cows come home.

Advertisement

"I never expected it to grow into what it has. However, I'm glad it is and glad we can help the community," he concludes.