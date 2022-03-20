Man found dead inside 'deep shaft' at Osseo, Minn. home

A contractor was found dead at the bottom of a deep shaft during a welfare check inside a home Saturday night in Osseo, Minnesota.

Around 8:05 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 300 block of 2nd Street NE for a welfare check of a male contractor. He had not been heard from for several hours, the Osseo Police Department wrote.

When police arrived, they found the man's vehicle outside the residence. After more investigating, officers found the man dead at the bottom of "a deep shaft inside the address."

Osseo Police says this appears to be accidental, and there is no threat to the public.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the direct cause of the male’s death.

Advertisement

This story will be updated as more details become available.