Man fatally shot in Minneapolis

The Brief A man was killed after a shooting in Minneapolis overnight. Police say it began with a verbal argument that escalated to gunfire. No arrests have been announced, and the shooting is still being investigated.



Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead overnight.

Fatal Minneapolis shooting

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of 24th Street East and 18th Avenue South just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they then found a man in his 20s with "at least one life-threatening gunshot wound." That man later died at the hospital.

Investigators believe the incident began with an argument before it escalated to gunfire.

That shooter then fled before officers arrived, according to Minneapolis police.

No arrests have been announced.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any information on the suspect's description.

The victim's identity and official cause of death are both expected to be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office at a later date.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Minneapolis police by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit information online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Minneapolis police chief statement

What they're saying:

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara released this statement on the shooting:

"Gun violence has claimed another life, devastated another family, and further traumatized a community. Anyone with information about this tragedy is urged to come forward as we work to understand what happened and identify ways to prevent further violence."