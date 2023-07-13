Man drowns in Fountain Lake in Albert Lea

A 66-year-old man drowned Thursday morning after going under the water in a lake in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Rescue crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. for the report of a drowning in Fountain Lake.

Deputies say a Minnesota DNR officer was on patrol in the lake and able to quickly respond. Witnesses directed the officer to an area about 20 feet east of a dock at the Edgewater boat landing. Deputies say the depth of the water was about 8.5 feet deep.

Crews from the Albert Lea police and fire departments along with Freeborn County Sheriff's deputies joined the search efforts.

The victim, identified as 66-year-old Matthew Anderson of Albert Lea, was located about an hour later using side imaging technology.