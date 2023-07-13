Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Polk County
5
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 5:22 PM CDT until THU 6:30 PM CDT, Roseau County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:45 PM CDT, Becker County, Becker County, Clay County, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 5:29 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Grant County, Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 5:25 PM CDT until FRI 12:00 AM CDT, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Cass County, Chippewa County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, Mcleod County, Meeker County, Morrison County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rice County, Rock County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, Stearns County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County

Man drowns in Fountain Lake in Albert Lea

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 66-year-old man drowned Thursday morning after going under the water in a lake in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Rescue crews responded shortly before 11 a.m. for the report of a drowning in Fountain Lake.

Deputies say a Minnesota DNR officer was on patrol in the lake and able to quickly respond. Witnesses directed the officer to an area about 20 feet east of a dock at the Edgewater boat landing. Deputies say the depth of the water was about 8.5 feet deep.

Crews from the Albert Lea police and fire departments along with Freeborn County Sheriff's deputies joined the search efforts.

The victim, identified as 66-year-old Matthew Anderson of Albert Lea, was located about an hour later using side imaging technology.