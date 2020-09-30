Man dies at hospital after shooting in Minneapolis' Jordan neighborhood

A man died at the hospital after a shooting in Minneapolis’ Jordan neighborhood Tuesday night.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 2800 block of North Fremont Avenue shortly after 8 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

Officers provided medical aid and the victim was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in critical condition. He died several hours after arriving at the hospital.

According to police, the victim was reportedly standing in the area when gunshots were heard. He was struck and fell to the ground.

Another victim was located a short time later with a graze wound from the same incident.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org.