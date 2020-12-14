Man charged with repeatedly vandalizing 89-year-old Minneapolis woman's home

A 45-year-old man is accused of repeatedly vandalizing an 89-year-old Minneapolis woman’s home because he was upset with one of the other people living there.

Lamar Johnson was charged Monday with stalking, first-degree property damage and six counts of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon in connection with the repeated vandalism at Frances Mosley’s home on the 5100 block of Cedar Avenue South near Lake Nokomis.

Mosley’s home had been hit nine times since March, most recently on Dec. 6. During each incident, the vandal would walk up to the rear of the home, smash windows, and run off before being caught. The family took steps to stop the suspect - including putting up cameras, lights, and alarms - but the vandal didn't stop.

The incidents resulted in over $6,000 worth of damage.

According to the charges, DNA evidence collected at the house after one of the incidents in October matched Johnson. Investigators learned Johnson has a civil dispute with one of the people living at the home. He also owned the vehicle seen in the surveillance video at the scene.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Johnson’s house and found six guns - two revolvers, one bolt action rifle, one shotgun and two handguns. As a convicted felon, Johnson is prohibited from owning handguns, the charges say.

In an interview with investigators, Johnson admitted to damaging Mosley’s house. He told investigators he is “furious” with one of the residents at the home, saying he “wished him dead,” according to the charges.

Johnson also admitted all of the guns were his.

Johnson was arrested last week. He remains in custody.