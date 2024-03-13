Man charged with attempted murder for firing shots at Oakdale police

The man accused of opening fire on Oakdale police officers after a domestic incident is now facing attempted murder charges.

Devione Leeante Malone, 25, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder, four counts of first-degree assault, and a weapons charge in the case.

The charges filed Wednesday recount the scary incident. It started with a call from a friend of a woman who was in trouble. The victim was in a car with Malone, who was barred from contacting the victim. Also, inside the vehicle with the victim was her toddler granddaughter.

Speaking later with police, the victim said Malone had come to her house earlier in the day. At first, he was fine, but then his mood changed and she "had to get her granddaughter away from Malone." She was able to send a text to her friend, which sparked the 911 call.

Police caught up to the car in a parking lot at Bergen Plaza off Hadley Avenue North and attempted to surround the hatchback. Malone was able to escape officers and led police on a chase to a home on Greystone Avenue North.

The victim later told police that Malone said: "I'll die before I go back to prison."

The charges allege that Malone then darted inside a home, firing a shot at an officer in the process. The bullet hit the officer's squad and ricocheted into the passenger mirror. The victim, carrying the toddler, ran from the vehicle toward police.

Once inside the home, police say Malone fired three more shots from a window, with one hitting a squad windshield. Police called in the SWAT team, which was able to arrest Malone after an hours-long standoff.

Inside the home, police found a .22-caliber handgun and shell casings. Malone allegedly admitted to officers that it was his gun but said he didn't remember firing it at officers.

Malone has several past convictions, including the assault of a correctional officer, and was prohibited from owning a weapon.

Malone is being held in Washington County Jail. He is set to appear in court on Thursday.