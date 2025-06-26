Man charged with killing cousin in Bloomington shooting

The Brief A man is charged with second-degree murder after a fatal shooting at a family gathering in Bloomington over the weekend. Home surveillance footage shows an 18-year-old man firing a handgun at a man who died at the scene. The criminal complaint states the man admitted to his girlfriend that he killed his cousin.



A fight that escalated to gunfire at a family gathering in Bloomington led to criminal charges for a man seen on surveillance footage firing the fatal shots.

Exon Alfonzo Sanchez Garzon, 18, of Richfield, is charged with second-degree murder for the shooting.

Fatal Bloomington shooting

Big picture view:

Bloomington police say they responded to reports of gunfire at a home near Syndicate Avenue and West 92nd Street during the late morning hours of Sunday, June 22.

Officers then found a 24-year-old man lying in the driveway of a home "bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds," according to the criminal complaint.

Investigators then spoke to witnesses who said Garzon shot the victim after a fight broke out and then fled the area, charges allege.

Paramedics then declared the victim dead at the scene.

The victim's uncle, who owns the home, said the victim and other young men were "hanging out and drinking" in the driveway when Garzon arrived with two of his relatives. The uncle added that "everyone seemed to be getting along until an argument started and led to a fight," according to the complaint.

Law enforcement officials add that another person was struck by gunfire and survived.

Shooting caught on camera:

Video footage obtained by police shows the victim getting punched while sitting in a chair by one of the males who arrived with Garzon, the complaint states. "Several parties" then started fighting before Garzon was seen walking behind a parked van and then back toward the fight.

The footage then shows Garzon "punching several people" before pulling a pistol out of a cross-body bag that he was wearing and firing the gun three times at the victim, the complaint states. Garzon fired another five shots at the victim before running away.

Suspect arrested:

Police then found Garzon later in the day and arrested him in Mounds View, charges state.

Investigators say Garzon was with his girlfriend at the time of the arrest. She reportedly said Garzon was crying when she picked him up in Minneapolis and that he admitted to killing his cousin.