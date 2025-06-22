Man fatally shot after altercation in Bloomington

article

The Brief A shooting in Bloomington left a 24-year-old man dead Sunday morning. The man was found by authorities lying next to a driveway with several gunshot wounds. Police say an altercation between multiple men led to the victim being shot.



Fatal shooting in Bloomington

What we know:

According to Bloomington police, just before 7 a.m. officers responded to the 200 block of 92nd Street West on reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 24-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the ground near a residential driveway.

Police say they were told by witnesses that there was an altercation between several men sitting together on the driveway. After the altercation, one of the men pulled out a handgun and shot the victim multiple times.

The suspected shooter and two other men then fled the scene, authorities said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have people of interest in this incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether they made any arrests or not, and they did not release suspect information.

The identity of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.