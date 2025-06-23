Bloomington police share video showing deadly weekend shooting

The Brief New video shared by Bloomington police shows a deadly shooting over the weekend. Chief Booker Hodges says the shooting stemmed from a family conflict and everyone involved was related to each other. The 18-year-old suspect is now in Hennepin County Jail, awaiting charges.



Bloomington police say a deadly shooting over the weekend stemmed from a family conflict that turned violent.

Deadly Bloomington shooting

The backstory:

Bloomington police responded early Sunday morning to the report of a shooting in the area of 92nd Street West and Syndicate Avenue. At a home, they found a 24-year-old man, now identified as Andy Tapia Negrete, shot in a driveway.

Witnesses told police that there was a fight in the driveway involving several men which ended with one man pulling a gun and firing shots. The victim was hit multiple times.

Police said the gunman and two other men left the scene. The suspect was later arrested in the Mounds View area. Three other people were also taken into custody.

Shooting started with a 'family conflict'

What's new?:

In a video, Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges released qdditional footage showing the shooting during which a man is seen behind a vehicle, firing shots towards a garage with a handgun.

An 18-year-old suspect is being held in Hennepin County Jail, awaiting charges.

What they're saying:

In the video, Chief Hodges urged young people to find better ways to resolve conflicts.

"We have to teach our young people better ways to handle conflict," said the chief. "18 years old, getting into a fist fight and then pulling out a gun, shooting two people… Not only is a person dead, life over, but what's going to happen to [the suspect] for the rest of his life. Young people… we got to find a different way to handle our conflict, because pulling out a gun and shooting people is not the way to do that. But, rest assured, if you do that here, we are going to lock you up."