Man charged in Waite Park, Minn. murder

A man has been charged with murder for the death of a woman in Waite Park, Minnesota last February.

Jarquez Bedford, age 28, if facing charges in the case.

On February 6, Waite Park officers were called out for a welfare check at an apartment where they found the body of a woman. Officers also found blood throughout the apartment, with most of the blood in the bedroom and living room. A kitchen knife covered in blood was also found on the floor next to the bed.

Surveillance video from the day before showed the victim letting a man, later identified as Bedford, into the apartment building around noon and walk up to the apartment.

An hour later, police say Bedford left the apartment with his sweatshirt turned inside out. Over the next hours, police say Bedford came in and out of the building, carrying a garbage bag at one point.

In questioning, police say Bedford spoke about details that "were not generally known to the public" regarding the case but denied being involved.

Bedford is being held in Ramsey County Jail on unrelated charges. A warrant has been issued to hold him for an appearance in Stearns County Court.