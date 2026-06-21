Minneapolis shooting on South Lyndale Avenue leaves man dead, another injured

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The Brief Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and another man injured. The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Lyndale Avenue South at about 1:20 a.m. No arrests have been announced.



A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Minneapolis.

Fatal Lyndale Avenue shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Lyndale Avenue South around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.

Responding officers then found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Authorities say another man who could be involved in the shooting then arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators say they believe a group was at a parking lot in the area when another group started shooting at them.

What we don't know:

Authorities are still working to determine the details of what led to the shooting.

No suspect descriptions have been shared and no arrests have been announced.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to send an email to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.