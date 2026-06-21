Minneapolis shooting on South Lyndale Avenue leaves man dead, another injured
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Minneapolis.
Fatal Lyndale Avenue shooting
What we know:
Minneapolis police say officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 2100 block of Lyndale Avenue South around 1:20 a.m. Sunday.
Responding officers then found a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
Authorities say another man who could be involved in the shooting then arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Investigators say they believe a group was at a parking lot in the area when another group started shooting at them.
What we don't know:
Authorities are still working to determine the details of what led to the shooting.
No suspect descriptions have been shared and no arrests have been announced.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to send an email to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or by calling 612-673-5845 to leave a voicemail.
The Source: This story uses information from the Minneapolis Police Department.