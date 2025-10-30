Man arrested in Vadnais Heights sexual assault

The Brief A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday for sexually assaulting a woman in Vadnais Heights on Wednesday. The man was arrested in White Bear Township. The man is suspected of sneaking up behind a woman on a walk, dragging her off the sidewalk and sexually assaulting her.



A 21-year-old man was arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in Vadnais Heights.

Vadnais Heights sexual assault arrest

What we know:

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the man was arrested around 11 a.m. Thursday on the 5100 block of Mead Road in White Bear Township.

After the man was arrested, investigators conducted a search warrant and found additional evidence. The man reportedly confessed to the assault when interviewed by investigators.

The man is currently in the Ramsey County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges.

The backstory:

The woman was sexually assaulted around 8 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Centerville Road and Pond View Court in Vadnais Heights.

Authorities say the woman was out on a walk when the man snuck up from behind her, forced her off the sidewalk and sexually assaulted her.

After the assault, the woman ran to a nearby house for help and was taken to the hospital.

What they're saying:

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said that he believes the public and the victim's help led to the man's arrest.

He said this in a statement:

"The first 48 hours are critical in solving any violent crime. In this case, tips from the community and help from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Crime Lab led to the arrest of a violent, criminal suspect.

"The victim provided key information to investigators that allowed us to act quickly and share accurate details with the public. The victim fought hard, knocked his glasses off, and bit his hand and still managed to give us a detailed description of her attacker.

"After 40 hours of outstanding investigative work by Ramsey County Sheriff’s Investigators, the suspect was taken into custody. But, the arrest would not have happened without the victim’s courage, the community’s help, and the BCA’s professional processing of DNA evidence."