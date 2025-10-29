Vadnais Heights sexual assault has authorities asking public’s help

The Brief Around 8 p.m. a reported sexual assault occurred in Vadnais Heights near the intersection of Centerville Road and Pondview Drive. Authorities say a woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man ran up from behind, forced her off the path, and sexually assaulted her. The public is now being asked to help locate the suspect, or any video surveillance footage that could lead to their arrest.



A sexual assault in Vadnais Heights on Tuesday night has the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office asking the public’s help in catching the suspect.

Vadnais Heights sexual assault suspect search

What we know:

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office says a reported assault occurred just before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Centerville Road and Pondview Drive, between Highway 96 East to the north and Greenhaven Drive to the south.

Authorities say a woman was walking on the sidewalk when a man ran up from behind, forced her off the path, and sexually assaulted her.

Following the attack, she ran to a nearby home for help and was transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Dig deeper:

Authorities are asking the public to help locate a suspect who fled the area to the north. He is described as a white man in his mid-20s, with curly brown hair and roughly 6-feet tall with a muscular build.

What's next:

Deputies say that investigators and K9s searched the area for the suspect following the attack, collecting evidence and interviewing potential nearby witnesses in the process.

Anyone with information about the suspect, or video from the area near the time of the assault, is urged to call the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office at 651-266-7331.