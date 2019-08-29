Man arrested on suspicion of punching 2 little boys in the head at Target

A California man was arrested at a Target on suspicion of punching two children in the head, police said.

Police in Lodi said they responded to reports at a local Target Thursday morning of a man punching children.

They learned that the suspect, identified as 51-year-old Jeff Hardcastle, walked up to two boys, ages 5 and 11, and allegedly punched them in the head unprovoked. He then ran through nearby exit doors.

When authorities arrived, they found Hardcastle behind an electrical box outside of Target. Police said he was under the influence of an unspecified substance when he allegedly hit the children.

Authorities said his motive for the alleged attack was unclear.

The children were expected to be OK, police said.

Hardcastle was booked into San Joaquin County Jail in lieu of $310,000 bail.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.