Rochester man charged with murder after fatal fentanyl overdose

The Brief Rochester police arrested a man after a three-month investigation into a fatal fentanyl overdose. Clifton Hubbert faces third-degree murder charges after officers linked him to supplying the drugs. The case highlights the ongoing fight against drug-related deaths in the community.



Police say a months-long investigation led to the arrest of a Rochester man accused of supplying fentanyl in a deadly overdose.

3-month investigation leads to arrest in fatal overdose case

What we know:

Officers responded to a welfare check at a northeast Rochester apartment on December 24, 2025, where they found a man dead and evidence of drug use. The medical examiner confirmed the cause of death as acute fentanyl toxicity.

What they're saying:

"While no outcome can undo the loss experienced, pursuing charges in cases like this demonstrates our shared commitment to seeking answers, delivering accountability and supporting those impacted by tragic and preventable deaths," said Police Chief Jim Franklin.

Police say the investigation was handled by the Criminal Interdiction Unit, which worked closely with the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office. Officers executed a search warrant at Clifton Hubbert’s home, recovering cocaine and fentanyl, and say Hubbert admitted to regularly supplying drugs to the victim.

Legal proceedings and community impact

Timeline:

Hubbert, age 43, was arrested on April 1, 2026, and arraigned on third-degree murder charges on April 3, 2026.

The case underscores the ongoing challenges communities face with fentanyl and other dangerous substances, as well as the efforts of local authorities to address these preventable deaths.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the name of the victim or further details about the ongoing investigation.