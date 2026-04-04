Minnesota weather: Rainy mix Saturday, 40s for Sunday

The Brief Snow continues for northern Minnesota today. It'll be a breezy and cold Saturday with an off-and-on rain and snow mix for the Twin Cities. It'll be a chilly Monday with more sunshine.



It'll be a cold and gusty Saturday with rain and snow mixing throughout the day.

Saturday forecast

Local perspective:

Winds will slowly pick up out of the west and northwest today.

The heavier snow in northern Minnesota will start to taper off later in the day, but as this system swings eastward, the rest of the state will have a chance of rain/mix and passing snow showers.

Temperatures stay cold with wind chills in the upper 20s to lower 30s today.

Extended forecast

What's next:

Sunday will be a little below average with 40 expected by the afternoon.

A few passing showers or sprinkles will be possible the second half of Sunday, but not adding up to much.

Monday shapes up to stay cold with a slightly milder outlook toward the second half of the work week.