Lake Minnetonka open water, ice-out officially declared on Friday

The Brief Ice-out has been declared on the Twin Cities' largest lake, Lake Minnetonka. The ice out was declared by conservation nonprofit Freshwater and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol at 5:38 p.m. on Friday. Ice out is declared on Lake Minnetonka when a patrol boat can navigate safely in each bay and channel of the lake.



An unofficial sign that summer is around the corner, an ice-out has been officially declared for Lake Minnetonka.

Lake Minnetonka ice-out

What we know:

Conservation nonprofit Freshwater and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol declared the ice-out on Lake Minnetonka at 5:38 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

According to officials, Lake Minnetonka's median ice out date is April 13.

In 2024, the lake had its second-earliest date on record with ice out being declared on March 13.

The earliest ice out date for the lake was March 11, 1878.

Boating safety tips

What you can do:

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office provided the following tips to stay safe while out boating on Lake Minnetonka: