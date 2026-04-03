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Lake Minnetonka open water, ice-out officially declared on Friday

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Updated  April 3, 2026 7:45pm CDT
Minnetonka
FOX 9
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The Brief

    • Ice-out has been declared on the Twin Cities' largest lake, Lake Minnetonka.
    • The ice out was declared by conservation nonprofit Freshwater and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol at 5:38 p.m. on Friday.
    • Ice out is declared on Lake Minnetonka when a patrol boat can navigate safely in each bay and channel of the lake.

LAKE MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - An unofficial sign that summer is around the corner, an ice-out has been officially declared for Lake Minnetonka.

Lake Minnetonka ice-out

What we know:

Conservation nonprofit Freshwater and Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol declared the ice-out on Lake Minnetonka at  5:38 p.m. on Friday, April 3.

According to officials, Lake Minnetonka's median ice out date is April 13.

In 2024, the lake had its second-earliest date on record with ice out being declared on March 13. 

The earliest ice out date for the lake was March 11, 1878.

Boating safety tips

What you can do:

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office provided the following tips to stay safe while out boating on Lake Minnetonka:

  • Be vigilant when navigating a boat. Many navigational buoys have not been put in place yet on Lake Minnetonka.
  • Wear a life jacket. Water is still cold, and hypothermia could set in quickly if you fall in.
  • Let someone know where you are and where you plan to go.
  • Always supervise children.
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