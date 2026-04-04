Coast Guard frees ship near Duluth after it got stuck in the ice
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DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Coast Guard freed a ship that was stuck in the ice off the coast of Duluth.
Ship rescued near Duluth
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FOX 21 in Duluth reports that the Lee A. Tregurtha got stuck in the ice at about 12:40 p.m. on Friday near the lift bridge entry on Lake Superior.
Coast Guard officials say the USCG Spar freed the ship later on Friday evening, adding that no injuries, damage or pollution were reported.
The Lee A. Tregurtha was wintered in the Port of Duluth-Superior, at Fraser Shipyards. This was its first voyage of the season with a destination of Marquette, Michigan, according to FOX 21.
The Source: This story uses information shared by the Coast Guard and reports from FOX 21.