Operation Not Forgotten: Native advocates urge trust-building as FBI tackles open cases

The Brief The Department of Justice and FBI are dedicating more federal resources to unresolved cases in Native American communities, with Minneapolis among 11 field offices receiving support. The effort, called Operation Not Forgotten, will focus on violence against women and children and work with tribal, federal and local partners. Some Native American advocates say more work is needed to build trust with the community before these efforts can be fully effective.



Federal officials are stepping up efforts to solve unresolved cases in Indian Country, but some in the Native American community say trust must be built for real progress.

Federal support coming to Minneapolis for unresolved cases

What we know:

The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the FBI announced they are dedicating more resources to unresolved cases in Native American communities, focusing on violence against women and children. Minneapolis is one of 11 field offices receiving support from Operation Not Forgotten.

The FBI is working with tribal, federal and local partners to investigate open cases and bring accountability for victims and their families. According to the FBI, its Indian Country program has about 4,100 open investigations, including death investigations, child abuse, domestic violence and adult sexual abuse cases.

The effort aims to address longstanding concerns about missing and murdered Indigenous people and bring answers to families who have waited years for justice.

Native advocates urge focus on trust and community involvement

What they're saying:

"In order to conduct an investigation, you're gonna have to talk to the families. You're gonna have to talk to the families that have been impacted. You're gonna have to talk to the community that's been impacted so you can understand what happened, right? So you can understand the case and what happened. But if you have a community who doesn't feel safe talking, and there hasn't been that trust built, then that puts up a barrier to getting answers and to having any accountability," said Nicole Matthews, CEO of Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition.

Matthews said she wants answers for crime victims and to find missing and murdered Indigenous people, as well as to hold people accountable. She believes if trust is established with a good faith effort, the community would be open to help from the federal government.

"I think one thing that they could do is to make a connection with Minnesota's Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office. I think that would be a great first step to start building those relationships and establishing trust," said Matthews.

Matthews also said officials working on these cases could talk about their intent and purpose, as well as connecting with different organizations and boards.

The Native American community has expressed concerns about federal involvement following immigration enforcement operations in the metro area earlier this year, which has made some hesitant about accepting help without first building trust.