St. Louis Park shooting shuts down part of southbound Highway 100

article

The Brief Authorities are investigating a shooting that closed a section of southbound Highway 100. The Minnesota State Patrol said there was a shooting on the highway. St. Louis Park police said a man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.



Authorities are investigating a shooting on Highway 100 that has closed part of the highway.

Highway 100 shooting

What we know:

The St. Louis Park Police Department said its officers responded to reports of a shooting near Highway 100 and Highway 7 at about 6 p.m.

Police say they then recovered evidence and found a man who sustained "a non-life-threatening gunshot wound."

Investigators believe the shooting "appears to be between occupants of multiple vehicles," according to the police department.

The southbound lanes of Highway 100 are currently closed between Highway 7 and Excelsior Boulevard at the time of writing. Check for MnDOT updates here.

What we don't know:

Details on what led to the shooting have not been shared.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis Park Police Department at 952-924-2600 or leave an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.