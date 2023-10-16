Man arrested at gunpoint on Hwy 62 in Edina

Traffic cameras captured the moments as a man was taken into custody at gunpoint by police on Highway 62 in Edina.

The video, captured by SafetyVid, shows officers moving in after an apparent PIT maneuver in the eastbound lanes of Hwy 62 near the 169 ramps. The clip shows the man climb out of the window of a black SUV and drop onto the highway pavement, as officers approach with their weapons drawn.

FOX 9 is told the man was wanted by Burnsville police and ultimately arrested in Edina, after a chase.

A criminal complaint filed on Monday alleges that the suspect, Roy Olson, was sought for allegedly pointing a gun at another person on Egan Drive in Savage. The charges state the man took off in a black SUV, ultimately driving into Burnsville. Burnsville police spotted the SUV on Highway 13, where they attempted to stop the driver. Instead, police say Olson took off, heading north on Hwy 169 before the chase ended on Highway 62 with a PIT maneuver.

According to the charges, a witness saw Olson toss his gun from the window and notified police. A Hopkins officer recovered the weapon from the roadside on Highway 169.

Olson is being held in Dakota County Jail in the case.