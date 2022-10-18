Mall of America testing out metal detectors at one entrance

The Mall of America is the latest large venue to weigh the pros and cons of a weapons detection system.

A spokesperson for the mall said it is testing out metal detectors at the north doors over the next month, but the location might change. Bags will be checked, too, if they set off the metal detectors.

"They just asked to check our pockets and see if we had any metal or, I suppose, guns," said Louis Lazzari, who shopped at the mall Tuesday.

Lazzari's steel-toed boots set off the metal detectors, so he had to walk through again.

Some shoppers said they feel safer bringing their family to the mall, knowing the people around them are being screened.

"With the things happening within our world right now, it's really (good) to be very security conscious. This is a mall you want to come to (and be) rest assured that you will be safe," said Femi Alfred, who was shopping with his children.

The security testing comes on the heels of two incidents of gunfire within the last year and a recent alleged robbery.

"I like knowing that they're doing it, but on the other hand, I don't like knowing why they have to do that," Lazzari said.

Todd Axtell, the former St. Paul police chief who now acts as a security consultant, said operators of every venue have to decide what their individual security needs are.

"The technology continues to evolve in this area on how to best protect areas of high concentrations of people. I look at the Mall of America, who has 40 million visitors each and every year," Axtell said.

He said in a space as large as the Mall of America, implementing metal detectors at every door would be no small feat.

"All of the entry points that have to be secured. It would be a very expensive, and a huge undertaking to accomplish that," Axtell said.

But, he said, enhanced security will make the majority of shoppers feel safer. Similar to the way travelers are screened by TSA at the airport, shoppers would get used to metal detectors to over time.

"It's a very great thing, and I feel like it's a turning point for us, makes me feel more secure," Alfred said.

Officials with the mall declined FOX 9’s request for an interview and did not answer questions about what items shoppers should avoid carrying through the security checkpoint.

The mall’s full statement reads: "At Mall of America, the safety and security of our guests, tenants, and team members is our top priority. We are always looking for innovative ways to enhance security using the latest technology. With Mall of America being such a unique property, it is important to thoroughly evaluate this technology onsite to ensure its accuracy, effectiveness, and efficiency. We are currently in the process of testing a variety of options that may allow us to further enhance our advanced security systems at Mall of America."