Madonna awkwardly falls off a chair during Seattle concert

Madonna took a tumble during her Seattle show on Sunday night.

During a performance of "Open Your Heart," the pop icon, 65, awkwardly fell off a chair onstage. After beginning to sing the song, one of Madonna's back-up dancers began to drag the chair.

The dancer only made it a few feet before losing their footing and falling to the floor with Madonna. In the video of the accident, Madonna is seen laughing off the fall before rolling off the chair with a smile.

Following the fall, Madonna got back up and approached the chair. She sat down, and was still seemingly discombobulated from the fall because she was facing the wrong way, then appeared to forget the lyrics.

Once she realized, she said, "S---, I forgot the words" and got up.

She turned around, and a back-up dancer approached her with another chair, and the performance got right back into routine.

The "Material Girl" singer is currently on her "The Celebration Tour." This is not the first time there has been an on-set mishap at one of Madonna's shows since the tour's debut in October.

During a stop in December in Washington, D.C., one of Madonna's dancers approached Santa Claus to perform a lap dance when things took a turn. Once the female dancer got on top of him, both Santa and the dancer took a fall forward.

Madonna was nearby when the fall occurred, and she checked in on the jolly man, handing him back his red hat. In the video, it seems Santa was judging the backup dancer's performances and was holding judging cards during Madonna's set.

The dancer involved in the fall didn't miss a beat. She got right back up and continued her performance while Santa gathered his belongings scattered across the stage.

Madonna speaks onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

During the singer's stop at Barclay's Center that same month, Madonna revealed she was put into a medically induced coma while hospitalized over the summer.

"I was in an induced coma for 48 hours," Madonna told the crowd in a video captured by a fan. The musician revealed her Kabbalah teacher was by her side throughout the coma.

"The only voice I heard was his. I heard him say, ‘Squeeze my hand,'" she said.

"When I first became conscious, and I saw my six incredible children sitting around me — by the way, I had to almost die to get all my kids in one room."

Madonna said her friend Shavawn "saved [her] life" after the "Material Girl" singer passed out in her bathroom.

"There are some very important people in the room tonight that were with me at the hospital. There’s one very important woman who dragged me to the hospital," Madonna said. "I don’t even remember. I passed out on my bathroom floor and woke up in the ICU."

Before her current tour, Madonna was hospitalized June 24 for a "serious infection."

"My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children," Madonna wrote on Instagram while recovering from home. "My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn't want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the last few months to create my show."

Madonna's ICU stay was first announced by her longtime manager, Guy Oseary.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led [sic] to a several day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote on Instagram at the time. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

The "Vogue" singer had planned to launch her Celebration Tour in July, which also marked her 40-year anniversary in the entertainment industry.