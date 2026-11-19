The Brief A Madison police officer shot and killed Corey Ruiz this summer, sparking protests. The Wisconsin DOJ identified the officer as Kiel Baitinger-Peterson. The Dane County District Attorney's Office said the officer will not be criminally charged.



The Madison police officer who shot and killed Corey Ruiz this summer will not be criminally charged, the Dane County District Attorney's Office determined Thursday.

No charges announced

What they're saying:

In his decision, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said that the July 22 shooting was legally justified after reviewing police reports, diagrams and video footage from squad cars, surveillance cameras and bystanders.

"I conclude it was reasonable for the officer to use deadly force when this person resisted officers, produced a knife and was not affected by multiple attempts to use Tasers while officers attempted to take him into custody," Ozanne wrote.

He determined the officers faced no potential criminal liability under Wisconsin law, which permits deadly force when someone genuinely fears death or serious harm to themselves or others.

Ruiz's family and attorney condemn decision

The other side:

Ruiz's family and their attorneys addressed the district attorney's decision at a news conference after meeting with the district attorney and medical examiner about the investigation.

"It was the textbook definition of excessive use of force," Attorney Ben Crump said. "We believe the district attorney should have charged this officer for killing Corey Ruiz."

"What we saw today was just another injustice," said Attorney B'Ivory LaMarr. "This was another example of business as usual with district attorneys in this state."

The shooting investigation

The backstory:

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said officers responded to calls about a man stealing bicycles and checking car doors and confronted him on July 22, but he rode away on a bicycle.

Police later encountered the man again, at Baldwin and Williamson, and the man "fell or was pulled off the bicycle." There was a struggle in the middle of the intersection, and police said the man pulled out a knife and injured an officer.

Officers used a taser to try to take the man into custody before the injured officer shot the man, since identified as Corey Ruiz. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officer identified

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer who shot and killed Ruiz as Kiel Baitinger-Peterson, who has more than 10 years of law enforcement service. Baitinger-Peterson is among four officers involved who were placed on administrative leave as the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting as a homicide.

Protests and unrest

Local perspective:

Demonstrations in the streets of Madison, including an encampment, continued for weeks after Ruiz's death. At times, the demonstrations lead to unrest—including fires—and the arrests of several protesters.