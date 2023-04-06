Madeline Kingsbury search: Winona authorities plan large-scale search on Friday

Winona law enforcement officials are organizing a large-scale search for Madeline Kingsbury, exactly one week since she was last heard from.

Winona police say they consider the disappearance of the 26-year-old "involuntary" and "suspicious." She failed to pick up her children from daycare and did not show up to work on March 31, which is unusual behavior for her.

"Maddi and the father of their children dropped the children off at daycare shortly after 8 a.m.," explained Winona Police Chief Tom Williams on Wednesday. "Maddi did not show up for work, which is very unlike her, and we are worried for her safety."

Authorities have been actively searching for Kingsbury but have now announced a mass search to take place on Friday. The search will be conducted in two shifts, at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., Volunteers can meet at either Winona County-Goodview Fire Department or County Rushford-Peterson School.

All volunteers must be over 18 years old and dress appropriately for walking through rough terrain. Once volunteers arrive at the meeting point, they will be assigned a search area and transported to the location by bus. Each shift is expected to last around four hours.

Volunteers will be required to check in and out when participating in the search, and they must bring a driver’s license or a form of identification. Authorities recommend signing up for the search through the following link.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said the search for Kingsbury was still active Thursday. The agency is urging people in the area to check their properties and any cameras for signs of suspicious activity or someone passing by.

"We remain hopeful we will bring Madeline home soon," said the BCA.