Lynx star Maya Moore now wed to wrongfully jailed man she helped free

Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Minnesota Lynx
Associated Press
Maya Moore and her now husband Jonathan Irons. Moore took two years off her WNBA career in an effort to free Irons, who was wrongfully convicted and imprisoned. (Maya Moore/Twitter)

NEW YORK (AP) - Basketball star Maya Moore has married Jonathan Irons, the Missouri man she helped work to free from prison after a 22-year-old wrongful conviction.

Moore and Irons appeared together on ABC's "Good Morning America" to discuss their social justice efforts and their relationship. Moore revealed the two were wed earlier this year, after Irons was released on July 1.

Moore won four WNBA titles with the Minnesota Lynx. She put her career on hold in 2019 in part to devote more time to Irons' cause. He was convicted as an 18-year-old on burglary and assault charges that were overturned in March.