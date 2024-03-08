Lutsen Lodge fire: Investigators will be digging through debris next week

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's office will be digging through debris at the site of the Lutsen Resort fire next week as they work to determine what caused the Feb. 6 fire that turned the historic building into rubble.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Friday said the investigation division will be at the historic resort starting Monday, March 11, noting the activity is part of the investigation to confirm what caused the fire. People are being reminded to stay away from the area, with authorities saying there's a safety risk due to the "unstable fire debris."

"Lutsen community members will notice crews coming and going from the fire scene," said State Fire Marshal Daniel Krier. "We are dedicated to preserving the integrity of the investigation, and we ask people to give us the space we need to complete this work."

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office previously secured the scene and will restrict public access to the area.

The State Fire Marshal said it cannot provide a timeline for how long this investigation will take, and specific details surrounding the investigation will not be released per state law.