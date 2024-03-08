Expand / Collapse search

Lutsen Lodge fire: Investigators will be digging through debris next week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

Lutsen owner speaks out over 'rumors, negativity'

Following a fire last week the burned down the historic Lutsen Lodge, its owner has taken to social media to confront ‘trolls’ over rumor and negativity regarding what happened.

LUTSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's office will be digging through debris at the site of the Lutsen Resort fire next week as they work to determine what caused the Feb. 6 fire that turned the historic building into rubble. 

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety on Friday said the investigation division will be at the historic resort starting Monday, March 11, noting the activity is part of the investigation to confirm what caused the fire. People are being reminded to stay away from the area, with authorities saying there's a safety risk due to the "unstable fire debris."

READ MORE: Family shares more than a century of memories at Lutsen Lodge

"Lutsen community members will notice crews coming and going from the fire scene," said State Fire Marshal Daniel Krier. "We are dedicated to preserving the integrity of the investigation, and we ask people to give us the space we need to complete this work."

Violations reported before Lutsen Lodge fire

A report released by state officials on Wednesday showed the Lutsen Lodge was cited for seven violations last summer, months before this week's massive fire.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office previously secured the scene and will restrict public access to the area. 

The State Fire Marshal said it cannot provide a timeline for how long this investigation will take, and specific details surrounding the investigation will not be released per state law.

Lutsen Lodge turned to rubble after huge fire

An overnight fire has destroyed the historic Lutsen Resort lodge in northern Minnesota. The Cook County Sheriff’s Office said crews were notified of a fire alarm at the Lutsen Resort's main lodge just before 12:30 a.m. Staff members reported seeing smoke coming from the floor in the lobby area of the lodge. The sheriff's office said the building was "completely engulfed" in flames.