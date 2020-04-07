Lowe's closing all locations in North America for Easter Sunday

Lowe's says it is closing all of its locations in North America for Easter Sunday.

The company made the announcement on Tuesday, saying it is shutting the doors at all of its stores and distribution centers in the US and Canada on Sunday, April 12.

Related: Gov. DeSantis tells Floridians: 'Please keep God close but COVID-19 away'

“We want to provide our teams with a much-deserved day off to spend Easter Sunday with their families and loved ones and recharge," said CEO Marvin Ellison in a statement on the Lowe's website. "We will take steps to ensure that no hourly associate loses scheduled hours or has a reduction in pay as a result of closing on Sunday."

The move follows the company's previous announcement that it would temporarily increase wages through the month of April.

Related: Volunteers delivering Easter to kids with disabilities this weekend

Lowe's, which is designated as an "essential" business during the pandemic, also said it would make masks and gloves available to any workers who request them.

Advertisement

It's the latest company to announce it would close for the holiday in order to give employees a break. Target, Trader Joe's and Aldi previously announced they would shut their doors this Easter.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

LINK: Florida's COVID-19 website

CORONAVIRUS IN FLORIDA: What you need to know

AROUND THE WORLD: CoronavirusNOW.com

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.